The 2024 AV/IT Summit Is Coming Aug. 1

SCN, AV Technology, TV Tech, and Future B2B converge on the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for their annual AV/IT Summit on August 1, 2024. Registration is now open.

Continuing to use some of NYC's most familiar sporting venues, the 2024 AV/IT Summit at Barclays Center will focus on "Connecting Horizons: Bridging Innovation in AV/IT for a Future-Ready World."

[AV/IT Summits Past: What You Missed at the 2023 AV/IT Summit| 2022]

Also recently announced, Julian Phillips, SVP and managing director, XTG at AVI-SPL as well as a SCN columnist, will deliver the opening keynote, exploring the synergistic relationship between audiovisual (AV) technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as critical drivers in the rapidly evolving global business landscape.

Panels will be hosted by Cindy Davis, brand and content director, AV Technology; Mark J. Pescatore, director of content, SCN; and Tom Butts, editor-in-chief of TV Tech, and include: The Future of AV in an AI World, Real Estate and the New Office, The State of Networked AV-Today and Tomorrow, Higher Ed AV/IT Perspectives, and the Barclays Center Facility Technology Tour.

