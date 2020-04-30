Thai Hotel Creates Immersive AV Experiences with Harman Networked Audio Systems

To create an immersive AV solution for a wide range of events, Mahajak Development Co., Ltd. equipped Modena By Fraser Buriram Hotel in Buriram, Thailand with a cutting-edge Harman Professional Solutions networked audio system.

Constructed in 2018, Modena By Fraser Buriram is known for its sleek blend of functionality and style. Located within walking distance of the renowned Chang International Circuit racetrack and Chang Arena football stadium, the Modena By Fraser Buriram hotel is ideally located for sports fans. Behind the property’s distinctive façade are 152 guest rooms, a spacious foyer, and a large ballroom used for weddings, high-profile product launches, car shows, business conferences, and more. To deliver clear, detailed sound in the ballroom and throughout the hotel, Modena By Fraser Buriram hired AV integrators Mahajak Development to design and install a premium networked audio solution. Mahajak Development designed a Harman Professional Solutions networked audio system featuring class-leading solutions from JBL, Crown, Soundcraft, and BSS.

“To ensure consistent sound throughout the facilities, we installed a networked audio system using Harman’s industry-leading AV solutions,” said Pongsakorn Kanchanachayphoom, director of project, Mahajak Development Co. Ltd. “With the grand ballroom serving as a multi-purpose venue, we developed a highly customizable audio system with superb clarity for any event. We selected JBL Professional sound equipment along with Crown and Soundcraft because Harman’s sound equipment met all of the hotel’s environmental demands.”

Mahajak Development equipped the ballroom with JBL CBT 200LA-1 line array column speakers, JBL AC118S high-power subwoofers, and Crown CDi 2|1200 and CDi 2|300 amplifiers. (Image credit: Harman)

Mahajak Development equipped the ballroom with JBL CBT 200LA-1 line array column speakers. With Constant Beamwidth Technology, CBT 200LA-1 speakers deliver clear sound with consistent coverage. To provide additional low-end support, Mahajak Development selected JBL AC118S high-power subwoofers, which feature an extended frequency response down to 32Hz. Additionally, Mahajak Development installed JBL Control 226C/T ceiling speakers throughout the facility to provide balanced, even coverage. The system is powered by Crown CDi 2|1200 and CDi 2|300 amplifiers, which feature pre-loaded JBL speaker tunings to help make installations quicker and easier.

Signals on stage are routed through a Soundcraft Mini Stagebox 32R into a Soundcraft Si Impact digital mixing console. With versatile routing options, advanced DSP processing, and color-coded FaderGlow technology, the Si Impact makes it easier for staff to quickly dial in their desired sound. To distribute signals throughout the facility, Mahajak Development installed a BSS BLU-100 signal processor, which provides low-latency streaming for up to 48 channels of audio over traditional Cat-5e cabling.

“We wanted to create immersive audio and visual experiences for our guests and Harman Professional Solutions has helped us achieve that objective,” said a hotel spokesperson. “With the latest equipment installed by Mahajak, we can now deliver exceptional sound quality throughout our multi-purpose ballroom, with exceptional control.”

“Harman is extremely privileged to be associated with Modena by Fraser Buriram, providing effective AV and controls solutions powered by our iconic brands,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP and GM Harman Professional Solutions, APAC. "Harman would like to thank Mahajak Development for understanding the requirements of the client and deploying a successful design and for an outstanding AV experience for their guests.”