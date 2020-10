"Tesla is going online.

Going forward, if you want to buy a Tesla, your only option will be digital. Analog sales, otherwise known as physical Tesla stores, are going away."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Should higher ed take a page from the Tesla playbook? Read about the company's shift to a new sales model. For some institutions, especially smaller schools, making the switch to online-only could be the key to avoiding closure.