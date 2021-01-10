Telestream Launches Telestream DIVA Digital Asset Management Software

The What: Telestream, a provider of workflow automation, media processing, monitoring and test and measurement solutions, has launched Telestream DIVA, the latest iteration of its DIVA software suite for digital asset management.

The What Else: Enhancements to Telestream DIVA include a new simplified REST API, full integration of DIVA Command into DIVA Core, more flexible options for cloud uploads and storage management, and extended migration services and restore capabilities.

Telestream DIVA Core's new simplified REST API provides core control, monitoring, configuration, and analytics endpoints. The API dialect is modeled after S3 and uses standard commands such as get, put, list, copy, delete, move, etc. for easier integration work.

Monitoring options are likewise extended in Telestream DIVA, which supports more than 40 resource and request endpoints for monitoring services. The software features analytics endpoints for reporting on nearly 50 unique events generated by the Telestream DIVA analytics engine. The REST API now also includes support for license import and export. Because DIVA Command is now fully integrated into Telestream DIVA Core and hosted on the Telestream DIVA Core REST API Gateway, users enjoy simpler installation and configuration.

Newly added support for multithreading and multipart for S3 and related storage protocols, including Microsoft Azure, greatly improves transfer speeds with certain types of files. Users also have the option of using media priority to control cloud instance selection.

Migration services now allow users to restrict the number of simultaneous requests across all jobs. The addition of a new "restore tier" option enables users to apply the restore tier to the source in the transfer when restoring to an S/D. Along with these enhancements, Telestream DIVA includes minor updates across the software suite that improve overall performance.

"With an array of recent enhancements, Telestream DIVA is a valuable new member of our technology portfolio," said Geoff Tognetti, SVP at Telestream. "The software suite's robust feature set and proven performance give our customers reliable, flexible asset management across on-premise and cloud, in support of all variety of modern media processing applications. The ability to have assets in a hybrid environment allows customers to use the most cost-effective storage for their assets; and features like Partial File Restore and Storage Plan Manager provide the means to efficiently move those assets when needed."

The Bottom Line: Now with access to more than 50 configuration endpoints, users have the headroom to configure every resource in Telestream DIVA. Twenty core control endpoints support numerous new control requests to further streamline content and storage management.