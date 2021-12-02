Topics

TEKVOX Adds 4K Videoconferencing, PTZ Cameras to Line

Three new models join TEKVOX camera portfolio.

New Cameras
TEKVOX's 360-degree 4K panoramic camera (Image credit: Tekvox)

TEKVOX is expanding its camera portfolio with the addition of three models: two 4K panoramic cameras and a new PTZ auto-tracking camera. All three are hands-off, automated cameras for conference rooms and hybrid learning classrooms.

The new 180-degree 4K Panoramic Camera (79442-180) and 360-degree 4K Panoramic Camera (79442-360) offer sweeping fields of view, 4K video capture, clear audio, and plug-and-play operability.

The TEKVOX 180-degree Panoramic Camera can be mounted on top of the display in a conference room or behind the instructor's desk, facing the students, in a hybrid learning classroom. Its three 4K cameras capture a 180-degree horizontal field of view, ensuring that everyone in the room is in-frame at all times while auto-tracking follows active speakers as they move.

Users can take advantage of six different video layouts, including the full panoramic image, a speaker-focused view, or a gallery-style look. Built-in front- and rear-facing microphones capture crisp audio from anywhere in the room without the need for external mics. The 180-degree Panoramic Camera is compatible with all common video conferencing software including Zoom, Webex and Teams, and is available now with an MSRP of $795.

At just seven-feet tall, TEKVOX's 360-degree Panoramic Camera is designed to sit unobtrusively in the middle of a conference table without obstructing anyone's view. Its four HD cameras provide 360-degree, 4K video coverage of everyone in the room without any switching. An adjustable vertical field of view helps accommodate people of different heights and compensate for standing presenters. AI-based auto-framing and tracking keeps everyone in-frame as they move. 

Multiple video layouts enable users to customize their experience from a full, panoramic image to a gallery-style view and 2 x 2 grid. Built-in beamforming array microphones provide omnidirectional audio coverage for immersive meetings, and a built-in speaker delivers clear, full-room audio. The 360-degree Panoramic Camera is available now with an MSRP of $1,125.

TEKVOX's third new camera, the 79068-Auto 20, is an advanced PTZ auto-tracking camera for high-end hybrid learning that requires minimal first-time setup. Its 20x optical zoom accommodates any room size from a small classroom or training room to a large lecture hall, and it can be mounted discretely and out of the way on a back wall. The camera's sophisticated facial recognition and ISP algorithms deliver accurate tracking of a speaker as they move, while exceptionally smooth and silent PTZ movement and ultra-wide range of motion keep speakers in-frame no matter where they are.

The camera supports 1920 x 1080@60Hz resolutions guaranteeing consistent image quality in rooms of any size. It features up to 65 programmable presets for near-limitless customization; RS232, IR, or TCP/IP control; and simultaneous HDMI, USB 3.0, IP and 3G-SDI video outputs for universal compatibility. The MSRP is $4,155.

All of the new TEKVOX cameras are available now on the TEKVOX Web Store for streamlined purchasing. Customers can claim a 25 percent discount on first-time orders using code "tekvox25" and dealer pricing is available for all products.

