Technavio Predicts Significant Growth in 3D Projection Market

The global 3D projectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7 percent over the forecast period, according to a new report by global market research firm Technavio.

A 3D projector maps data with three dimensions on a two-dimensional surface. 3D projectors provide a sense of depth and realism to the images in a movie, which drives their utility in theaters and cinema halls. The 3D projectors market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the growing commercial and residential construction and the rising adoption in theaters and cinema halls.

The education sector has witnessed substantial technological advances over the years, which includes the emergence of technologies such as interactive whiteboards, flat-panel technology, touchscreen tablets, and other educational audio or video technology, such as 3D projectors.

3D projectors make the lessons more interactive as the images and graph appear clearer and more accurate as compared to traditional projectors. Therefore, the increasing adoption of 3D projectors in the education sector will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of laser projectors will be one of the key trends in the 3D projectors market during the forecast period. Laser projectors are gaining immense traction as they offer better quality and brightness when compared to lamp projectors and produce richer and precise colors. These projectors offer benefits such as efficiency, long life, speed, and are less noisy. Hence, laser projectors are the future of the projection industry.

Regional Outlook

The market for 3D projectors market spans across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East/Africa. The 3D projectors market in Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market globally, with an incremental growth of approximately $560 million.

China and India are expected to emerge as major revenue contributors to the 3D projectors market in APAC. This is mainly attributed to the increasing number of offices and business parks, growing preference for 3D movies among the audience, and the increasing adoption of technology-based learning techniques in the region. With the increasing interest in 3D films, China is estimated to witness substantial growth in the demand for projectors and other products with 3D capability.

