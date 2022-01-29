TechLogix Unveils MOFO HD21 Series Cables

Wisconsin-based TechLogix Networx is enabling real-world 8K HDMI installations with the launch of MOFO HD21 Series fiber-based cables. TechLogix MOFO HD21 Series cables are now available.

TechLogix MOFO HD21 Series cables feature a true fiber optic core for interference-free, uncompressed 8K HDMI signal transmission up to 30m without the need for in-line boosters or power supplies--simply run the MOFO cable and connect it to your source and destination devices. Plus, the fiber core can be spliced and re-terminated with standard fiber optic tools and connectors. A MOFO cable used for HDMI today can be re-purposed for network, control or other audio/video formats tomorrow.

To further validate performance, TechLogix received HDMI 2.1 certification from the HDMI.org Forum and HDMI Licensing Administrator guaranteeing HD21 Series cables support the entire 8K specification, including 48G 8K60 Dynamic HDR, HDCP 2.2, 3D, Deep Color, VRR, QMS, QFT, ALLM, DSC, Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, ARC and eARC.

The fiber core inside TechLogix MOFO cables also improves durability and handling. HD21 Series cables support a 70-pound pull-rating and 1.8 inch minimum bend-rating, and the plenum-rated jacket accommodates in-wall installation or in conduit larger than one inch in diameter.