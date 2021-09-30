TD Garden Centerhung Gets Major Daktronics Upgrade

Improving what began back in 2019, TD Garden is upgrading its video experience to a larger size with the first and only 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing in a centerhung application from Daktronics of Brookings, SD. The installation provides more than 4K resolution, currently the highest resolution in professional basketball and hockey, according to the company. Altogether, the centerhung provides 48.6 million pixels and it would take 24 60-inch televisions to cover the four main video displays.

The improvement to the centerhung takes the 2.5-millimeter technology installed in 2019 and expands the digital footprint of all four displays to measure 18 feet high by 32.5 feet wide. Four new underbelly video displays were also added to the centerhung configuration to cater to fans sitting closer to the action. Each underbelly display measures 6.5 feet high by 23 feet wide and features 2.9-millimeter pixel spacing.

Above the 4K video boards, two new ring displays were installed on their own hoist system to allow them to be raised and lowered for the needs of the many events held at the venue. These displays each measure 3.5 feet high 179 feet in circumference and feature 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing.

Supporting the load, two hoist systems are installed to hold the centerhung display configuration in place. The upper rings are on one hoist system and the main video and underbelly displays are on a separate hoist system. Altogether, the system weighs nearly 82,000 pounds and can be raised and lowered separately based on the needs of TD Garden and the events they host.

The main video displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or multiple different zones. These zones can show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages in coordination with their live game-day production.

"We started this transition back in 2019, so to see this new center-hung finally completed, as originally intended, is just extra special," said Daktronics Sales Representative Charley Bocklet. "Patience and perseverance will finally pay off for the fans of Boston."