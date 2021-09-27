Daktronics Partners Up on AV System Install for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Facility

Daktronics has partnered with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to design, manufacture and install an audiovisual system at the newly constructed Weidner Field in Colorado. The project was completed in 2021 before the start of the season.

"Weidner Field selected Daktronics because they are the industry leader in stadium digital displays and service, proposed creative budget solutions and encouraged audio design to consider future slap back from adjacent building facades under construction," stated Switchbacks FC President Nick Ragain.

At one end of Weidner Field sits the video display measuring 24 feet high by nearly 35 feet wide. It features a 13HD pixel layout to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to fans in every seat. The technology features industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected in the outdoors of Colorado.

Circling the field, a pitch perimeter display was also installed at the stadium. This display features a 15HD pixel layout and measures approximately 2.5 feet high while stretching 341 feet wide. It offers the ability to highlight sponsors throughout events as well as sharing additional audience-engaging graphics and animations.

An integrated audio system was also installed at Weidner Field to bring full-range sound reproduction while delivering clear, intelligible speech to those in attendance. The powerful audio experience helps immerse fans in the action on the field and builds an exciting environment for everyone to enjoy.

Daktronics will also be including its powerful Show Control solution with this installation. This system provides a combination of display control software, high-quality video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution.