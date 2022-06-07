Synthax Presents the New RME 12MIC-D at InfoComm 2022

Synthax (opens in new tab), U.S. distributor of RME, Ferrofish, Digigram, Appsys and myMix, will showcase the recently announced RME 12MIC -D at Booth W3010 at InfoComm 2022. The latest RME and Ferrofish solutions, including the A32 Pro Dante and A32 Pro, will also be on exhibit at the Synthax booth [#W3010] located in the West Hall.
RME’s 12Mic DANTE (12MIC-D) is the newest generation of RME’s Dante line-up. The 12MIC-D is a digitally controlled 12 channel mic pre-amp with no-compromise A/D conversion as well as a format converter between Analog, MADI, Dante, and ADAT. The 12MIC-D offers 64 channels of Dante I/O, 128 channels of MADI I/O, 24 channels of ADAT outputs, and a user assignable headphone monitoring output. Perfect for live sound, integration, and studios. The 12MIC-D is an ideal solution for audio networks where mic inputs are needed as well as digital format conversion between Dante, MADI, and ADAT.
[The Inside Track—Straight from InfoComm Exhibitors]
“The brands we distribute are leaders in their markets. In every new generation the technology becomes more dynamic to better future-proof solutions for integrators that can be shaped and modified according to their needs," said Derek Badala, director of sales for Synthax Americas. "Our recent releases of a new digitally controlled pre-amp the 12MIC Dante, from RME, and the Ferrofish converter, the A32 Pro Dante, support the vision of solving the technological boundaries between audio formats and interoperability.”
The new A32pro Series combines high analog channel-counts with extensive digital I/O and powerful signal routing with DANTE capabilities with the A32 Pro Dante, which provides 64x64 Dante I/O channels on dual Ethernet ports with redundant functionality. The new additions to the A32 Series set a new standard in high-quality with reliable signal conversation and distribution for modern recording studios, live audio playback systems and broadcast audio facilities.