Synthax Presents the New RME 12MIC-D at InfoComm 2022

Synthax (opens in new tab), U.S. distributor of RME, Ferrofish, Digigram, Appsys and myMix, will showcase the recently announced RME 12MIC -D at Booth W3010 at InfoComm 2022. The latest RME and Ferrofish solutions, including the A32 Pro Dante and A32 Pro, will also be on exhibit at the Synthax booth [#W3010] located in the West Hall.

(Image credit: Synthax )

RME’s 12Mic DANTE (12MIC-D) is the newest generation of RME’s Dante line-up. The 12MIC-D is a digitally controlled 12 channel mic pre-amp with no-compromise A/D conversion as well as a format converter between Analog, MADI, Dante, and ADAT. The 12MIC-D offers 64 channels of Dante I/O, 128 channels of MADI I/O, 24 channels of ADAT outputs, and a user assignable headphone monitoring output. Perfect for live sound, integration, and studios. The 12MIC-D is an ideal solution for audio networks where mic inputs are needed as well as digital format conversion between Dante, MADI, and ADAT.

[The Inside Track—Straight from InfoComm Exhibitors]

“The brands we distribute are leaders in their markets. In every new generation the technology becomes more dynamic to better future-proof solutions for integrators that can be shaped and modified according to their needs," said Derek Badala, director of sales for Synthax Americas. "Our recent releases of a new digitally controlled pre-amp the 12MIC Dante, from RME, and the Ferrofish converter, the A32 Pro Dante, support the vision of solving the technological boundaries between audio formats and interoperability.”

(Image credit: Synthax)

The new A32pro Series combines high analog channel-counts with extensive digital I/O and powerful signal routing with DANTE capabilities with the A32 Pro Dante, which provides 64x64 Dante I/O channels on dual Ethernet ports with redundant functionality. The new additions to the A32 Series set a new standard in high-quality with reliable signal conversation and distribution for modern recording studios, live audio playback systems and broadcast audio facilities.