Synnex Signs Strategic Agreement with Five9

Synnex Corp. has signed an agreement with Five9 to provide cloud-based contact center services to the North American IT channel. Synnex now acts as a master agent for Five9 as the two companies address the convergence occurring within the channel partner ecosystem around Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and the need for intelligent, cloud-based offerings.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with the team at Five9 to further support our mutual partners and their clients’ migration to cloud-based CCaaS offerings,” said TJ Trojan, senior vice president, product management, North America, Synnex. “This strategic agreement widens our offering beyond the ability to leverage Five9’s innovative CCaaS solutions and provides truly differentiated value by extending service and support with Synnex GoldSeal.”

Synnex is offering GoldSeal to further support Five9, which enables resellers to provide seamless and rapid enablement support as they migrate end-users to cloud offerings. End-users can take advantage of Synnex’ support offerings including 24/7/365 technical support, next day business replacement of covered equipment, unlimited training, and a 24-hour video test facility.

“As this market continues to converge, it’s critical that we work with value-added distributors like Synnex to help resellers establish and grow their offerings,” added Andy Dignan, global partner, services and international sales, Five9. “We anticipate Synnex being a major growth engine for Five9 and our mutual partners in 2020 within this important market segment.”

To learn more about Five9 through Synnex, email UcaaS@synnex.com.