Symco Technology Showcase Returns with Two Events This Fall

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Symco Technology Showcases resumed in Spring 2022 in Washington, DC and Pennsylvania. Now, the company has scheduled two stops for Fall 2022, including Boston on Oct. 25 and the New York Metro Area on Oct. 27.

Sponsored by Biamp (opens in new tab) and Stirling Communications Supply Co., the first event will be hosted at Café Escadrille in Burlington, MA. The second will be at the Meadowlands Hilton, which is right next door to the famous American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ. During these events, attendees will be able to meet and talk with our Industry-leading brands, as well as participate in seminars offered by Biamp, Lightware (opens in new tab), Utelogy, Screen Innovations (opens in new tab), and Control Concepts.

For more than 20 years, Symco Inc has brought industry-leading manufacturers and AV professionals together locally via the Symco Technology Showcases. The spring and fall events are open to all integrators, VARs, consultants, technology managers, and end users—and provide the opportunity to see and touch the newest solutions and talk to manufacturers in person.