"A majority of students prefer Apple's Mac and view organizations that offer Mac computers as more modern and desirable places to work. That's the primary finding in a survey sponsored by Jamf, which produces software specifically for managing Apple devices."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Interesting data in this survey. While a majority of college students do their coursework on PCs, they have a strong preference for Macs when they eventually hit the workforce.