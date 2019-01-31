SurgeX Defender Series Equips All Size Installations with Power Protection

The What: SurgeX's new Global Defender Series is suited to provide installations globally with cost-effective, comprehensive power protection and conditioning to increase uptime and ensure connected equipment functions properly.

The What Else: SurgeX Defender Series includes the SX-DS1011i, a 10 amp / 230 volt plug configuration with 11 IEC outlets, and the SX-DS-1611i with a 16 amp / 230 volt plug configuration with 11 IEC outlets. Designed with patented Multi-Stage surge suppression technology, the Defender Series line protects AV equipment from electrical transients that can cause harmful system disruptions with robust three-stage protection and advanced filtration that virtually eliminates normal and common mode electrical noise interference that can cause frequent reboots and downtime.

Ideally designed for education, security, or house of worship environments where budgets are limited, the SX-DS-1011i and SX-DS-1611i models provide comprehensive power protection and conditioning in a compact, shallow, and rack mountable form factor, with each model at 8.5-inches/22 centimeters deep taking up only 1U of rack space.

The Bottom Line: A proper power foundation is fundamental for AV system installations of all kinds, and Defender Series was designed to bring SurgeX’s high quality power protection to smaller, cost-conscious projects.

AMETEK ESP’s SurgeX SX-DS-1011i and SX-DS-1611i will ship globally in Q1 of 2019, and will be on display at ISE 2019 in Stand 1-F50.