SunBriteTV Announces 1,000-NIT, 32” Full-Sun Pro Series Model

SunBriteTV announced its newest full-sun Pro Series model, designed for permanent outdoor installation in environments. Additionally, EST Technology guards against isotropic blackout and an ultra-bright 1,000-NIT panel offers unparalleled readability in any lighting.



“The SunBriteTV Pro Series has always been a rugged, go-to solution for commercial installations in exposed outdoor areas,” said Jonathan Johnson, General Manager, SunBriteTV. “The new 32” Pro Series model is especially equipped for durability with its ruggedized, tempered glass shield to protect the LED screen and watertight cable entry systems.”

The new 1,000 NIT, 32” Pro Series model is the brightest display available in the SunBriteTV Pro Series. Other screens in the series range from 43” to 85” and 700-800 NIT. All Pro Series displays are equipped with a powder-coated aluminum exterior to protect against rust and prevent inclement weather conditions, including rain, snow, dust, salt corrosion and insects, from affecting internal electronics. The Pro Series is also guaranteed to perform in temperatures from -40 degrees F up to 122 degrees F.

“We know our Pro Series customers need a display so reliable that they never have to worry about performance,” said Johnson. “With the new brighter screen and smaller display, SunBriteTV is really working to make sure that there is a display for every installation.”