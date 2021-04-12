Study: Gamification Techniques Can Improve Online Teaching (Campus Technology)

"A new study out of MIT's Sloan School of Management explores the use of ideas and tools from the gaming community to improve online teaching and student learning outcomes. Among the techniques highlighted: using strong narratives throughout lectures; providing students with constant streams of input via a variety of media; and giving students opportunities to communicate and join in the action."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of gamification can have a profound impact on learners, especially when that learning happens online. Read how research from MIT shows how taking inspiration from gaming can help keep students on the path to academic success.