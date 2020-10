"With the education sector named the least protected among 17 industries at the end of 2018, universities are working to improve their security strategies."—Source: EdTech Magazine

If your institution is looking to retool its cybersecurity plan, you won't want to miss this article on endpoint protection. Free-flowing data means that constructing a perimeter isn't enough — focusing on securing the endpoints themselves offers more robust safeguards.