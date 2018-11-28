Stop Asking About Completion Rates: Better Questions to Ask About MOOCs in 2019 (EdSurge)

"'What’s the completion rate for your online courses?'

As an instructional designer who has been building MOOCs for the past five years, I’ve been asked this question more times than I count. It’s depressing shorthand for skepticism about online education in general."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

MOOCs aren't your typical learning model, so why do we try to frame their effectiveness using metrics that overlook the fundamental nature of online courses at scale? EdSurge makes a cogent case for reevaluating MOOCs for what they are — digital content.