Starbucks, Powersoft Produce a Latte Good Audio

Thailand's fourth Starbucks location isn't simply serving up high-quality lattes and mochas. With the help of Powersoft’s Mezzo amplifier platform it is also serving up a quality audio experience for guests while providing a “greener” store in One Bangkok, Thailand’s mixed-use development project

At the end of 2024, Starbucks opened Bangkok's Starbucks Reserve, featuring energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures, and a goal on waste reduction. The outlet needed a sound system that would cover an area of over 9,000 square feet (860 square meters), divided into two floors.

“The brief was clear,” said Chuthintorn Bhanyotin, managing director from System Plus, the systems integrator, “We needed to provide exceptional sound quality with a natural feel that would enhance the atmosphere and be in line with the sustainability goals. This is why Powersoft was a natural choice for a project like this.”

The size of the venue demanded a sound system that could provide a consistent performance while delivering the sustainable energy efficiency required for the Starbucks Reserve store. Powersoft’s Mezzo 604A rose to this challenge, offering reliability, ease of use and robust power output. “Powersoft gave us the confidence to meet Starbucks’ standards,"Chuthintorn explained. "Mezzo delivers a level of performance that other brands couldn’t match.” Mezzo’s efficiency also can help reduce power consumption, aligning with the store’s environmental commitments.

The audio installation process was straightforward. “The first step involved running wired cables through metal conduits, adhering to Starbuck’ strict installation guidelines to ensure safety,” said Chuthintorn. Once the interior was completed, System Plus’s team installed the Mezzo 604A in the equipment room along with nine BOSE DesignMax DM3P pendant speakers and eight BOSE DesignMax DM3C ceiling speakers around the space to ensure an even sound coverage. The integrator also installed four Powersoft WMP controllers for volume level control in the main area and two TOA Attenuator Model AT-4030 AS for the meeting room.

The integrator also commissioned two tests, an initial test immediately after installation and the second, after the coffee shop’s interior was fully finished. “This ensured that the whole system was installed correctly, and we performed optimally before the grand opening,” explained Chuthintorn.

Feedback from the coffee shop has been “overwhelmingly positive”, with the sound system described as nothing short of “excellent,” said Chuthintorn. Encouraged by this success, System Plus is already looking to integrate Powersoft amplifiers into future Starbucks Reserve projects across Thailand.