"Researchers at Stanford University have developed a new chatbot — personified as a penguin named Frosty — to improve the way that students study outside the classroom by making learning more engaging and personalized."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This chatbot was designed to be conversational, facilitating a back-and-forth exchange to help students learn course content and have fun while doing it (they're talking with an penguin after all).