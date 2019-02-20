Stampede’s Big Book Tour Heads to Nashville and New York in March

Global value-added pro AV distributor Stampede has announced that its 2019 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will be making stops in Nashville, TN on Thursday, February 21 and Pearl River, NY on Thursday, March 14. Attendee registration is now open here for Nashville and here for Pearl River.

“Both New York and Nashville are equipped with flourishing technology communities and highly educated workforces to back them up, making them the ideal locations for our upcoming tour dates,” said Stampede president and CEO, Kevin Kelly. “Resellers and end-user customers in Texas and New York will have the opportunity to see the latest in new technologies and products at each of these conferences. We encourage anyone who’s interested in taking their AV business to the next level to register to attend an upcoming event in a city near you.”

Each event will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a Tech Showcase Exhibit where attendees and manufacturers have the chance to meet one-on-one to discuss the latest products, systems, and services. A complimentary breakfast will also be served during the showcase.

The day will also feature a series of on-site presentations like Drone Video Systems & Overview of the Drone/ UAS Industry for a Full AV Solution, led by the dean of the School of Flight Training at Unmanned Vehicle University, Paul Dragos; Christie Access Series: A Full-Featured Line of 4K UHD, Business-Grade Displays; The Samsung Flip: A Solution for Today’s Digital Meeting Room; and Understanding the Benefits of 4K Projection - Optoma.

Each event includes an information-rich schedule of exhibits, training sessions, product introductions, and networking opportunities. Participating exhibitors on the Stampede Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series include 3M, AmpliVox, Atlona, Bose, Chief, Christie, Da-Lite, Draper, Hitachi, Jelco, Just Lamps, Key Digital, LG Business Solutions, Lighthouse, Lumens,Mustang, NEC, Onelan, Optoma, Peerless-AV, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, Samsung, StarBoard, Sharp, Stampede University, TAP-it, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vaddio, VDO 360, Visionect, Yamaha Commercial Audio, NanoLumens, and Epson. Exhibitors may vary based on location.

Every attendee of the 2018 Global Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede credit and $50 Amazon gift card. Attendees will also be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a free Drone.