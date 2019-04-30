Stampede's Big Book of AV Tour Rolls into Cincinnati on May 23

The 2019 Stampede Big Book of AV Tour and Conference Series rolls into the greater Cincinnati metropolitan area on May 23. The event will be held at the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter (10 West RiverCenter Blvd. Covington, KY) and registration for the event is now open.

“The city of Cincinnati has a thriving business community that is playing a major role in attracting young entrepreneurs to the area in record numbers, and this is generating an increased demand for audio, video, presentation and conferencing solutions,” said Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly. “Area resellers and their customers will benefit from our exhibitors, presentations, and networking events. Anyone in the area who is interested in accelerating their AV business in 2019 should attend.”

The event will begin at 10:00 AM with a Tech Showcase Exhibit where attendees and manufacturers have the chance to meet one-on-one to discuss the latest products, systems and services. A complimentary breakfast will also be served during the showcase.

Every attendee of the 2019 Global Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $250 Stampede credit on orders of $5,000 or more and a $25 Amazon gift card. Attendees will also be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a free Drone.