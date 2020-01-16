Stampede Announces 2020 Big Book of AV Tour Stops

Stampede is ushering in a busy new year with the announcement of six Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series stops in the United States and Canada. The stops will be held at strategic locations across North America, from February to late May.

The 2020 Stampede Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will make stops in San Jose, CA on February 13; Toronto, ON on February 20; Orlando, FL on March 5; New York City on March 12; Cleveland, OH on May 14t and Calgary, AB on May 20.

“Our goal with the 2020 Big Book of AV Tour and Conference Series is to showcase examples of integrated systems that deliver better customer experiences and business outcomes for every product category in specific vertical markets,” said Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly. “With a number of upcoming stops in the U.S. and Canada, resellers in cities throughout North America will have access to specific bundled solutions for individual vertical markets and receive in-field education and training on how to best profit from improved customer experiences.”

The 2020 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will utilize an enhanced ProAV conference-style format comprised of new and returning leading industry executives, subject matter expert keynote speakers, and leading industry manufacturers from every product sphere. For more information, visit bigbookofavtour.com.