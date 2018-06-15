Lucky Number 7 - Allen & Heath Hits the Jackpot in Vegas

Nicola Beretta, Allen & Heath’s head of product management (left), discusses dLive install with InfoComm attendees

Allen & Heath hit the jackpot at InfoComm 2018. Its newly introduced SQ-7 digital mixer won a “Best of Show” award from Future’s Pro Audio Group, who noted its technical performance, value, versatility and reliability. Its special training session was a big hit with attendees. And, the Allen & Heath booth was busy from the show opening until the final closing hours.

Along with the SQ-7 debut, Allen & Heath introduced interactive video displays for its ME Personal Monitoring system, a focused installed-sound #WallOfInstall, and ‘real world’ application touch panels and controllers from Allen & Heath and 3rd-parties such as AMX, Attero Tech, Extron, and RDK. The company also highlighted its dLive Digital Mixing System version V1.7 firmware with Shure integration.

In the Allen & Heath training session, “Designing Efficient, Cost-Effective Distributed Audio and Integrated Hardware Control,” Installation Product Manager Martijn Verkerk presented a range of topics from audio networking basics to more advanced system design strategies.

“Having the opportunity to share and discuss various approaches to distributed audio and interactive AV was wonderful,” said Verkerk. “As often happens, we learned as much from attendees as they learned from us when it comes to unique ways of designing and configuring highly flexible Allen & Heath installed solutions.”

“The Allen & Heath booth was hopping through the entire show, with queues forming around the SQ-7 and our other interactive displays,” said Jeff Hawley, marketing manager, Allen & Heath USA. “For SQ, fans spoke and we listened by bringing out this new mixer with more faders, more I/O, more custom control and a more impressive footprint. The ‘Best of Show’ designation is a true honor and we’re excited to see SQ continue to set the new standard in the compact digital console market.”