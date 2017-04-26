SpinetiX Releases Elementi Digital Signage Software

The What: SpinetiX has released Elementi, a digital signage solution for verticals such as education, hospitality, and healthcare, and more. Elementi is designed to match the SpinetiX range of digital signage players to optimize reliability and network security.

The What Else: The 2017 release of Elementi comes with ready-to-use widgets such as social media, events, hours, QR code, wayfinding, menus, and more. They are now fully integrated with Microsoft Online (Excel, Outlook, OneDrive) as a digital signage data source. There are now 250 widgets included, and they all help transforming free, easily available, and accessible data into secure and professional digital signage.

“At SpinetiX, we have been always conscious of network security,” said Jean-Claude Michelou, vice president research and development of SpinetiX. “Today, the use of customer and third-party data is integral part of digital signage, thus our outmost commitment to delivering the most secure digital signage solutions possible.”