SoundTube Unveils New Outdoor Subwoofer

SoundTube has launched the XT850-Sub, an 8-inch outdoor subwoofer that uses a non-traditional 70/100v technology to improve subwoofer performance. “We are excited to introduce the XT850-Sub the next generation of outdoor constant voltage transformerless subwoofers,” said Ken Hecht, vice president of SoundTube and MSE Audio. “We’ve engineered this speaker to deliver an unparalleled audio experience, combining the strength to withstand the elements with the performance of a true subwoofer.”

The XT850-Sub features SuperT transformerless technology, which delivers full range bass without the losses in low-end frequency performance due to traditional 70.7/100 Volt subwoofer transformer behavior. This means that users can enjoy deep, powerful bass to 30 Hz with peak output of 112 dB even in constant voltage applications without compromising on quality.

The XT850-Sub also features a sealed, in-ground enclosure design that is IP55 rated, offering protection against dust and water, further enhancing its durability and reliability. The XT850-Sub includes theft-resistant mounting hardware.

For added versatility and flexibility, the XT850-Sub features a weatherproof two-position tap switch for 8 ohm or 70.7/100 Volt applications. And because it is built to withstand the harshest outdoor conditions, the XT850-Sub is UV resistant, scratch resistant, chlorine resistant, and weather resistant. Its professional-grade components ensure long-lasting performance and durability, making it perfect for outdoor installations.