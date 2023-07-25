Good Food, Good Sound—How SoundTube Enhances Audio at a Food Court

Nesco Limited's IT4 complex has set a high bar for intelligent design and premium standards of sustainability and energy-use. It was these reasons that the company turned to SoundTube's NextGen Pendants, aptly named The Mighty Mite, a 3-way hanging speaker with built-in subwoofers to enhance audio quality.

Nesco is known for its focus on value, comfort, and style. Among its several businesses, the Nesco Realty division's IT Park is a landmark facility housing leading multinationals such as HSBC, KPMG, and PWC, among others. Within the IT4 complex is a lounge known as the Dress Circle. This art-deco inspired food court, located on the ground floor of the North Tower, is an evolving hub that caters to over 4,000 daily visitors with exciting social events and dedicated theme nights. It’s a place to network, dance, and celebrate with global food and Nesco's in-house brands.

Nesco consulted with Milind Raorane from Soundframe and his team worked with Mitul Soni, techno commercial lead India for SoundTube, to find the perfect acoustic solution and settled of The Mighty Mite.

The UL-approved and patented Mighty Mite is the only full-range pendant speaker with a built-in subwoofer eliminating the need to install a separate subwoofer and subwoofer amplifier. Mighty Mite’s redefined aesthetics give designers options for the pendant category they haven’t seen before. The sleek ultra-modern look and feel fits comfortably in any décor where design is as essential as sound quality.

This innovative speaker was a fitting solution, given its unique features and sleek, ultra-modern look. Using EASE simulation reports, SoundTube identified the best locations to hang the Mighty Mite to offer optimal sound quality.

The installation process was straightforward, thanks to the included safety cables and SpeedClamp brackets. For audio delivery, six MM43-BGM Mighty Mite speakers were used in conjunction with a 4x250W power amplifier, a digital speaker management system, and an audio mixer for source input.