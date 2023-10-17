SoundTube Releases Versatile, High-Performance Amplifier

SoundTube Entertainment recently introduced its MCA2004t Class D amplifier. The high-performance amplifier is designed for continuous use in commercial and professional audio settings from performance venues to retail spaces and educational institutions.

The MCA2004t Class D amplifier boasts a robust 200W at 8 ohms direct or 70/100V constant voltage output per each of its four channels demonstrating ample muscle and flexibility to drive a variety of commercial audio applications. The robust 1200-Watt power supply allows the amp to output full power to all four channels simultaneously with peak power at 1000 watts per channel.

[I Love It Loud: The Evolution of Loudspeakers]

The amplifier is equipped with Euro block-style connectors that cater to both balanced and unbalanced audio signals ensuring versatile connectivity options. The amplifier’s input routing feature uses a matrix mixer that allows all connected speakers to be driven by a single or multiple sources.

With selectable 70 Hz high pass filtering, the amp avoids over driven bass frequencies that could cause distortions. The amplifier has a subwoofer mode selectable on Channel 1 and Channel 2 which applies a120 Hz low pass filter and allows user to select 120 Hz high pass to the other channels. When subwoofer mode is selected for a particular channel, the output impedance is automatically changed to 4 ohms.

[Good Food, Good Sound—How SoundTube Enhances Audio at a Food Court]

The feature rich MCA2004t amp includes auto signal sensing or a standby trigger along with an auxiliary port that can be used to remotely monitor the health of the amp. It has forced air cooling with a variable speed thermostatically controlled fan. The amp has overload, short circuit, DC offset and thermal protection circuits with Power/Standby, limiting and protection LED indicators. The amp is designed to provide long-term reliability of operation and includes the right mix of technology to insure many years of trouble-free operation. The amp is 19x15.75x3.5 inches at 17.14 pounds and uses a compact two rack space chassis.