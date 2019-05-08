SoundPro's Joshua Curlett Named QuantumShift 2019 Top Entrepreneur in America

Sound Productions' Joshua Curlett has been selected as one of QuantumShift’s Top Entrepreneurs in America for 2019 by KPMG LLP’s Private Markets Group and the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. QuantumShift draws a class of founders, owners ,and CEOs of private, high growth U.S.-based companies to boost their development through an intensive, five-day learning, networking, and collaboration program featuring sessions with Ross School of Business faculty and talented industry professionals.

“This award is really for my entire team. I am humbled to be selected and want all of my team to share in this honor,” said Curlett while discussing the distinction of being chosen for such an elite program. When asked what he hoped to gain, Curlett said “I am excited to learn from other high-impact players so I can be the best version of myself. I believe that great leaders help those around them, not just themselves.”

“We are thrilled that Joshua Curlett from Sound Productions is part of a select group of entrepreneurs selected to complete the 2019 QuantumShift program,” said Brian Hughes, national leader, KPMG LLP’s Private Markets Group. “We welcome Curlett into this exclusive fellowship of high-growth business leaders and believe the week-long program at the University of Michigan will have a long-lasting, positive impact on the participating founders and CEOs, and the companies they lead.”

“The QuantumShift program recognizes the achievements of high-growth entrepreneurs who are at the top of their game, and helps them lay groundwork for the future,” added Stewart Thornhill, executive director of the Zell Lurie Institute at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. “We’re looking forward to working with Curlett and Sound Productions, and we are excited to see what they accomplish.”