Sound Productions Spreads Knowledge with Workshop Contest

Sound Productions, an ALV retailer located in Texas, regularly holds workshops.

“At SoundPro, our focus is on supporting our industry. To us, this means not only supplying excellent products and customer service, but also sharing knowledge with each other,” said Joshua Curlett, CEO of Sound Productions. “We have strong, decades long relationships with some of the top minds in ALV and we take great pride in sharing that knowledge through regular workshops. If you want first access to a new product or in-depth training that’s second-to-none, our workshops are where you should be.”

SoundPro customers across the country can start thinking about attending a workshop. “Our workshops are always well attended by people in nearby states,” said Curlett. “But we also hear from people across the nation who consistently ask about access to SoundPro workshop knowledge. Guys - we’ve heard you!”

Until Sept. 30, 2018 anyone 21 or older in the continental U.S. can enter the Trip and Training contest. Simply share your positive SoundPro experiences using #SoundPro1973 or give a Google or Yelp review and a winner will be chosen at random to fly to the Dallas area and attend a workshop for free. For more details, see https://www.soundpro.com/events/ or subscribe to SoundPro’s e-blast list.

“We’re looking into new and different ways to share our workshops’ valuable content across the nation,” said Curlett. “There’s even more coming in the near future! Stay tuned to SoundPro.”