Sound Productions 'Cut for a Cause' Fundraiser Donates $10K to Gary Sinise Foundation's Snowball Express

Sound Productions (SoundPro) announced the successful conclusion of this year’s “Cut for a Cause” fundraiser, which collected more than $10,000 in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express.

U.S. military members give so much in service to their country, unfortunately sometimes sacrificing their lives. The Gary Sinise Foundation is committed to honoring this ultimate sacrifice. The Snowball Express program serves the families of fallen military heroes so they can build memories in a stress-free, enriching community. Each December, Snowball Express brings together over 1,750 children and their surviving parent/guardian for a five-day retreat. Snowball Express also hosts events throughout the year where these families can deepen friendships in their hometowns.

In previous Snowball Express retreats, children created different productions in honor of the parent they lost—singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, and more. SoundPro participated by providing backline rental sound equipment for these productions free of charge.

“The reason why the Snowball Express has been so exciting for us is that it merged a love for children and production with support for the military and their families, inspiring SoundPro to get involved very quickly with these retreats,” explained Joshua Curlett, SoundPro CEO. “It’s a passion, being able to serve the families of those that fight and fall to keep us free.”

As the Snowball Express event no longer needs sound equipment, this year SoundPro wanted to continue to support this incredible program through a financial contribution. The goal in 2021 was to raise $100 for every year the company has been in business, rounding up for a total of $5,000. As a fun incentive for this campaign, Curlett pledged to match the funds raised, as well as to shave his head, when this goal was reached.

Ultimately, the fundraiser exceeded the goal, Curlett matched and shaved, with a grand total of $10,330 going to the cause. Donations are still being accepted on the SoundPro “Cut for a Cause” Gary Sinise Foundation fundraising page.