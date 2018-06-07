Topics

Sony Showcases High Brightness Laser Projectors at InfoComm 2018

At InfoComm 2018 Booth C2363, Sony’s new high brightness installation laser projectors, VPL-FHZ120L (WUXGA 12000lm) and VPL-FHZ90L (WUXGA 9000lm), will be showcased and in use for the first time in the U.S. Both models offer visibly superior pictures ensuring audience engagement and a minimalistic design to blend-in in various environments. They also come with the advantages of a laser light source, including increased brightness, ease of use and installation flexibility.

Sony's VPL FH120L high brightness laser projector

The VPL-FHZ120L is ideal for auditoriums and conference halls supporting live performances and ceremonies. The 3LCD installation projector covers sRGB100% and is suitable for applications requiring precise color reproduction such as in exhibitions and museums. The VPL-FHZ90L is suitable for mid to large-sized classrooms or corporate meeting rooms, even those with challenging installation demands including natural lighting or bright spaces.

Demos on-site will showcase the VPL-FHZ120L’s wide lens shift capabilities (Max. Vertical ±107%, Horizontal ±60%).

VPL-FHZ120L is planned to be available in August 2018 and VPL-FHZ90L is planned to be available in September.