Sony Now Supports 21:9 Ultra-Wide Aspect Ratio—Why That Matters for You

Sony Electronics released a free firmware update that supports 21:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio. The enhancement will be available for Sony’s existing line-up of mid-range, interchangeable lens projectors, and ultra-compact, fixed lens projector series.

Whether it's the latest business presentation, a videoconferencing platform, or dynamic content sharing, The 21:9 Ultrawide Full HD aspect ratio (at 2,560x1,080 input signal support) provides a new dimension of immersion and engagement across various applications, making it the next step for those who seek to captivate, educate, and entertain.

Use cases reach far and wide. Architects can showcase designs in detail; in live theaters and performances, projectors elevate visual effects, while libraries and museums use them for wide-format document displays and interactive exhibits; and even the upscale restaurant industry and interior design studios, 21:9 displays can create more immersive and engaging environments.

Sony’s firmware update improves compatibility with today’s leading video collaboration platforms, which are designed to elevate meetings and presentations. With 21:9 aspect ratio support, users can now enjoy a wide, panoramic view of content, enhancing video conferences and presentations for participants.

This firmware update expands upon Sony’s key projection differentiators, including Reality Creation, which enhances the overall sharpness, resolution, and quality of pictures, graphs, or text and Ambiance which measures the room’s brightness using an ambient light sensor and optimally calibrates additional visual settings. Together these technologies, combined with 21:9 aspect ratio, create even more realistic and immersive visual experiences that unlock new levels of collaboration.