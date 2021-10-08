Sonnet Issues Thunderbolt eGPU System Performance Bundles With Sought-After AMD GPU Card

The What: Sonnet Technologies is releasing product bundles including the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card--the flagship model in AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series of GPU cards--and select models from Sonnet's DuoModo and eGPU Breakaway Box lines of Thunderbolt expansion systems for the desktop and for rack installation.

The What Else: Powered by AMD RDNA 2 architecture and featuring 80 compute units, 128MB of AMD Infinity Cache, and 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Card is engineered to deliver unparalleled performance, providing a significant graphics processing boost to the top video editing, visual effects, and modeling applications, cutting rendering times and enhancing VFX and color correction workflows.

The eGPU Breakaway Box 750 or 750ex with AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT bundles include an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU card with one of Sonnet's popular Thunderbolt to GPU PCIe card expansion systems. The eGPU Breakaway Box 750ex also features a built-in connection hub for USB devices and Ethernet connectivity. macOS and Windows compatible, these bundles work with computers containing Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The DuoModo xMac mini/eGPU Desktop or Rackmount System with AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT bundles include an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU card and a preconfigured DuoModo expansion system including the xMac mini-Module to hold an Intel-based Apple Mac mini-computer (sold separately), an eGPU Module to hold the GPU card, and either a compact desktop or 2U rackmount enclosure to house them all together.

The DuoModo eGPU Module with AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT pairs an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU card with a DuoModo eGPU Module and enables users to build their own DuoModo system (enclosure required, sold separately) or upgrade their Echo III Rackmount Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion system. macOS and Windows compatible, this bundle works with computers containing Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The Bottom Line: Offering flexible configuration and straightforward setup while saving space, Sonnet's DuoModo line of professional, modular expansion systems makes it easy to connect a GPU card to the Intel-based Apple Mac mini-computer, as well as to Mac and Windows laptops and other computers without expansion card slots, using a single Thunderbolt cable. Sonnet's eGPU Breakaway Box 750 and 750ex are self-contained Thunderbolt to eGPU card systems.