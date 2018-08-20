Socialure and Rainbow Robotics Take Digital Advertising to the Next Level

Imagine: you’re taking an elevator up to an exclusive corporate event after a large conference. You’re expecting the usual activities...open bar, DJ playing the classics, and some hors d'oeuvres getting passed around. Thank goodness, it’s been a long day and you're hungry.

The elevator doors open to a crowd, fascinated by something unseen and unheard over the music. As you make your way through the gaggle of people you start hearing a different tune than what’s coming from the house speaker system. You arrive at an open space and see an autonomous robot standing at 2.5 feet tall and projecting your company’s logo cleanly across the floor and pumping out music of its own.

It’s one of those moments when you think: “Well, I wasn’t expecting this.” And that moment is what Socialure’s partnership with Rainbow Robotics is all about.

When Socialure's founder Emile Van De Coevering learned about the work of Rainbow Robotics at The University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), it was another opportunity for him to try something new. “I think it’s very important to find ways to incorporate new technology into digital signage,” said Van De Coevering. “We put a lot of thought into making our audience experiences, because even small things can make a big impact.”

That statement could not be more true when considering the company's new compact robot partner, JAY. Rainbow Robotics has developed JAY with the specialized purpose of digital signage.

JAY is just over 100 lbs, has the ability to move smoothly and quietly on its wheels, rotate its “head” to project in different directions, and play music from a Harmon/Kardon speaker.

The bot is designed to be many things: an advertising device, sponsorships at event signage, even a wayfinding solution for malls/airports/train stations where it could share pre-recorded messages and display relevant information.

The collaboration between Socialure and Rainbow Robotics has already lead to productive and functional changes with JAY. Instead of hooking up a computer to add new content every time, JAY has been integrated with the same CMS system as the DOOH Billboards, allowing for live updates and scheduled changes—making JAY an intriguing piece of entertainment for the audience and even more user friendly to the host.