SnapAV to Distribute BrightSign Digital Media Players

SnapAV has added BrightSign digital signage media players to its commercial portfolio available at SnapAV.com.

“BrightSign is a market leader because its products and services are reliable, scalable, versatile and powerful enough for large commercial applications,” said Andras Balassy, business development manager, SnapAV. “Making premium brands available to our partners where and when they need them fulfills our pledge to deliver industry-best products and services that enable exceptional experiences for end users.”

[The Digital Signage Best Practices Guide]

Partners who wish to purchase BrightSign products through SnapAV.com will receive a pop-up form to fill out, which is forwarded to BrightSign and enables access to BrightSign’s free, mandatory training for BrightAuthor SW and BrightSign HW basics. This ensures every partner has the knowledge required for effective deployments, with additional paid training available from BrightSign, says SnapAV. Partners can choose to show clients how to use BrightAuthor SW or refer them to BrightSign’s official training materials. Existing BrightSign-authorized partners can begin purchasing through SnapAV.com after providing their BrightSign-associated email address to SnapAV.