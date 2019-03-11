SnapAV Launches Holy Snap Rewards Program

SnapAV has relaunched Holy Snap, a program exclusive to Partner Rewards members that gives installers the chance to earn major rewards for purchasing SnapAV products, including cars, vacations, and SnapAV product credit.

“We’re always looking for impactful ways to thank our dealers for their loyalty,” said Janyl Yousefpour, SnapAV’s vice president of customer marketing.

SnapAV dealers who are in the Partner Rewards program and register for Holy Snap earn one point for every dollar spent in their eligible categories. The program runs from March 4th to December 20th, 2019. After the program is complete, dealers can redeem the points they’ve earned for rewards.

Rewards range from kegerators, drones, grills, and MacBook Pros to luxury vacations like Caribbean cruises and private helicopter tours of Italian wine country. In total, there are nine different point thresholds and 49 different rewards, with additional rewards being revealed monthly. Participating dealers can redeem their points on a major reward or several smaller rewards, either for themselves or their team members.

“Based on dealer feedback, we’re offering points in more product categories than ever before,” continued Yousefpour. “We still want to encourage our customers to try new products during Holy Snap, but this year we’re including more brands to maximize their opportunity to earn rewards.”

Last year, dealers earned over 36 million points that they redeemed for 224 vacations, 380 Apple products, and 778 SnapAV product credits.