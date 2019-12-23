SnapAV Introduces Luma 8MP 4K Surveillance Camera

The What: SnapAV has launched the Luma 410 Series HD outdoor surveillance IP cameras.

The What Else: The Luma 410 Series comes in bullet, dome, and turret models with multiple color options. Along with 4K imaging, the cameras feature Wide Dynamic Range to eliminate shadowy areas, advanced motion technology that follows large objects through a scene for up to five minutes, and a third video stream independent from the main stream optimized for HD control system streaming.

“We’re excited for the possibilities that the Luma 410 Series brings,” said Alex Patrao, category manager for SnapAV Surveillance & Security. “Offering 4K surveillance in a budget-friendly design allows dealers to install premium video for more of their customers, further expanding their surveillance business by leveraging a new price point. This is something dealers have been asking for, and we’re excited to fill this gap in the market so dealers can expand their operations with 4K surveillance on every job.”

The Bottom Line: The 410 Series enhances the X10 camera line by giving dealers a budget-friendly HD solution and providing high-quality video for more customers than ever before. The 410 Series is designed to provide clarity and peace of mind with 8MP 4K resolution and a dedicated third video control stream in a low-profile housing.