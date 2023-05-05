Pro AV Newsmakers: Samsung, Nanolumens, YCD Multimedia, and More

There was some big Pro AV news this past week. AV Network was the first to break the news on John Maier being named CEO of Bose Professional (opens in new tab) while Christopher Jaynes joined Q-SYS as senior vice president of software technologies (opens in new tab).

Here's what else you may have missed.

Samsung Electronics (U.K.) Promotes Graeme Little from Head of Distribution to Head of Display

Samsung Electronics promoted Graeme Little to U.K. head of display. Previously head of distribution of U.K., Graeme brings over 10 years of sales and marketing experience to the role.

Since joining Samsung in 2017 as a corporate sales manager, Little has been instrumental in establishing Samsung as the premier display vendor in the IT Channel space. What’s more, he has changed the way the U.K. display team engages by focusing on system integration, which has allowed the organization to streamline operations and therefore improve operational efficiency. This has made the team more prominent and relevant to partners, strengthening and growing Samsung’s market share position.

In his new role, Little will be responsible for driving people growth, development and establishing Samsung in the key product category areas: LCD, smart signage (large format display), LED, and hospitality TV.

Mark Willison and Rob Warfield chosen to lead Government Sales for Nanolumens

Nanolumens has appointed Mark Willison and Rob Warfield to regional and government sales managers. They will provide our channel partners with dedicated resources to serve U.S. Government customers. These newly developed positions will assist Nanolumens’ channel partners to create secure spaces to deliver mission critical data with integrated display systems.

“Rob and Mark both bring the knowledge and experience necessary to consult with clients," said Kurt DeYoung, CRO for Nanolumens. "They each spent several years working for top-tier AV integrators and understand the challenges our partners face in these segments. Our goal is to enable partners to design efficient briefing centers, emergency operations, and other secure applications by incorporating our state-of-the-art TAA compliant dvLED solutions. They understand the contract and design requirements for these mission critical environments, as well as the technology needed to empower the operator’s visual experience. Their expertise in this sector, coupled with our industry leading warranty and pre-contract design teams, make for an unbeatable team poised to take on these mission-critical projects."

Both Willison and Warfield have been at Nanolumens as sales managers for the West and East coast respectively and are excited about being dedicated to the government and security sector. Willison hails from the integration side of the audiovisual industry with stints at Whitlock and AVI-SPL. His expertise in system integration projects will be a tremendous asset in these control room projects. Warfield also spent time cutting his teeth in the AV market with AVI-SPL and has worked on several high-profile command and control room projects for Nanolumens, including executive briefing centers, NOCs, and EOCs. His expertise on both the audiovisual system integration and manufacturing side greatly enhances collaborations on these secure spaces.

Digital Projection Strengthens U.S. Sales Force with Addition of Four New Regional Reps

Digital Projection appointed four new individuals to its U.S. sales team. These additions help strengthen DP’s presence and adoption of its advanced imaging products across the U.S. through greater dealer support and service.

Joining DP’s U.S. sales team are Alan Davies, TOLA (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas) region; Andy Towers, Pacific Coast region; Brain Schumacker, Midwest region; and Damon Alford, Southeast region. Each member brings a wealth of sales experience to DP, is familiar with the nuances of their respective sales regions, and shares an innate passion and understanding of the AV industry. “These are the exact attributes we look for in a sales team and we are thrilled to have each and every one of these talented individuals representing DP as we continue to advance the performance of our imaging technologies, projectors, and displays,” said Chuck Collins, Digital Projection vice president of sales.

A remarkable caliber of qualifications extends across the entire DP sales force. DP will draw from Davies’ 20-plus-year sales management background in several fast-growing markets to bring more dealer business to DP. Also an accomplished sales leader is Towers, who joins DP with more than 20 years of sales and international business development experience. Knowledge of and a passion for the AV industry runs deep in Schumacker, as well, whose 25-plus-year career in the AV market includes positions within sales, manufacturing, distribution, and integration. Adding a unique perspective to the sales team is Damon Alford. As a former sales director, account manager, and project manager at several respected systems integration firms, he knows first-hand the types of products and support dealers need to be successful.

YCD Multimedia Adds Digital Signage Pro Carrie Garcia

YCD Multimedia has hired Carrie Garcia as business development manager in the U.S. Garcia has a long-standing reputation for developing new opportunities in the digital signage community during the last 10 years.

“I’m excited to work with YCD," said Garcia. "They have historically been a huge contender in the digital signage community, and one I’ve always had my eye on. Their Cnario CMS platform is so versatile with the ability to create, manage, monitor, and control digital signage networks through an easy UI. Can’t wait to get on the road and demo Cnario, I know my network will see the tremendous value of such a system, for their digital signage projects."

USSI Global Expands Florida Campus with Fourth Building

USSI Global has expanded its Melbourne campus with a fourth building. With the new space, which opened on March 1, the company has effectively tripled its square footage in Melbourne in the last decade.

According to Kelly Rich, vice president of operations for consumer and digital signage solutions, the new building is approximately 22,400 square feet, and will enable the company to hire at least 21 new employees over the next three years. “This campus was originally designed for four buildings back in 1997,” he said. “This parcel may be fully built out, but with USSI Global, there’s always the possibility for further expansion.”

Much of the new building space will be dedicated to USSI Global’s efforts to provide end user terminals for new LEO satellite constellations being launched by several customers. Rich said the systems will be used to provide broadband service to commercial customers supporting corporate, maritime, aviation and education markets. Each terminal includes an antenna, cabling, mounting parts and modem. USSI Global manages the distribution and integration of the equipment.