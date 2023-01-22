Snap One Appoints Fine Sounds APAC as Exclusive Distributor

Snap One (opens in new tab) recently announced a new exclusive distribution partnership with Fine Sounds APAC, a subsidiary of the audio manufacturer McIntosh Group, to increase availability and market awareness of Snap One solutions throughout China and Hong Kong that began on January 1, 2023.

According to Adam Merlino, Snap One vice president and general manager for the Asia/Pacific region, the strategic distribution partnership significantly strengthens Snap One’s presence in the region. “Our partnership with Fine Sounds APAC will help increase local knowledge of our solutions, and expand accessibility of our leading automation, audio and video, security and networking solutions for Partners in China and Hong Kong,” Merlino emphasized.

In 2023, Fine Sounds APAC will invest in multiple logistics centers in Hong Kong and mainland China to provide timely availability and shipments of Snap One solutions across the region.

The partnership also includes several local support initiatives—including the opening of a Control4 training center to efficiently onboard Partners, and an experience center to host events and demos for architects, builders, designers and specifiers/consultants.

“Our commitment to the region is stronger than ever, and we look forward to the continued growth of Fine Sounds APAC’s dealer education and support initiatives,” Merlino added. “Given the long history of admiration for high-end audio in China and Hong Kong and the storied reputation of McIntosh, they are the ideal partner to represent our brands and help drive new business opportunities.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Snap One in China. Our complimentary brands and products will provide our retailers and installers a compelling offer supported by continued training and marketing investment," Lionel Nunney, McIntosh Group CCO added. "We look forward to a long-term partnership with Snap One.”

The Snap One sales, sales engineers, support, and marketing teams currently operating in the area will remain unchanged and will take up positions with McIntosh Group.

For more information, visit the Snap One Booth 2D400 in the Residential & Smart Building at ISE 2023.