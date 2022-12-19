SNA Displays Provide BRILLIANT Upgrade to Houston Office Lobby

Global architecture, design, and planning firm Gensler added a fine-pitch direct-view LED wall to the lobby of its Houston office located in the heart of the central business district. The video display upgrade coincided with Gensler Houston’s 50th anniversary of providing design and architecture expertise in the Bayou City.

SNA Displays manufactured the BRILLIANT Interior LED video display and provided installation services.

The canvas of the 1.9 mm LED video wall measures 7-feet-4-inches tall and 22-feet-3-inches long, wrapping around a corner to provide a wider viewing experience within the lobby. The screen, which contains more than 4.1 million pixels (1,170 high by 3,536 wide), is powered by SNA Displays’ proprietary V3US02 processor and operates via Gensler’s content management system.

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

“Our processing equipment optimizes video content for full-frame accuracy and a seamless viewing experience, which is important for a tone-setting and showpiece display like this,” said Pat Green, vice president of systems at SNA Displays. “Combining this technology with powerful diagnostics tools that offer real-time, onsite intelligence gives operators and end-users peace of mind about each and every piece of hardware inside their display.”

The display system also includes a robust audio system with integrated speakers as well as cameras and LED strip lighting elements provided by Diversified.