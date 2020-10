"For many students at the University of Michigan, their host city, Ann Arbor, serves as a home away from home. For a few, however, and for U-M professor Huei Peng, it’s also the perfect place to conduct applied research — and to push the boundaries of the Internet of Things."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

College campuses are an ideal place to test smart city tech. We'll likely be seeing more and more institutional IoT integrations in the years ahead.