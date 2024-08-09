How Customers Get an Audio Slice of the Action at The Pizza Store

When new owners OC Local acquired the long-established The Pizza Store in Laguna Hills, it engaged Dan Burdett of Laguna Hills, CA-based dB Media Services to provide a new audio system that would deliver premium quality at a competitive price. dB—which specializes in high-quality AV solutions for commercial premises—had previously tidied up a third-party install at one of the restaurant group’s other venues and OC Local were keen to achieve the same audio standards for their remodeled new venue. It was Burdett who recommended, designed, and installed an Optimal Audio system for The Pizza Store.

[Terre Haute Casino Resort Antes Up with 1 Sound—5 Things to Know]

(Image credit: Optimal Audio)

“Optimal Audio was a great option for this project because of its high-performance/low-cost ratio," he explained. "Restaurants don’t always have the required budget available for media technology, so the Optimal Audio product matched the needs of the budget without any audio compromise, as well as meeting the high performance standards expected by dB Media.”

The refurbished store comprises a dining area of more than twelve-hundred square feet, accommodating sixty to eighty guests who are able to watch sports on eight 4K 65-inch displays. dB Media Services installed four Optimal Audio Cuboid 8 two-way, passive 8-inch loudspeakers with yoke mounts, distributed equidistantly on the ceiling, supported by a single Sub 10 low-profile, sub bass loudspeaker, also ceiling mounted in a central position. A single Optimal Audio SmartAmp 30 4x250W amplifier with integral DSP drives the system.

[SCN Goes Inside: Check Out the Concert Sound System at Winspear Centre]

“The system was trouble-free, straightforward to install and sounds great," Burdett concluded. "The client is very happy with the high performance and value offered by the Optimal Audio products.”