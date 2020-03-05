Skills matter more than degrees, experts say (eCampus News)

"Most hiring managers acknowledge that there are not enough skilled workers in today’s workforce–and most also agree that they need to reevaluate their hiring practices in order to bring in more skilled workers, according to a new report."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The workforce is changing quickly — as more tasks become automated, new kinds of jobs are emerging that require new, specific skillsets. Because of these rapid shifts, employers are placing more importance on skills than degrees when hiring.