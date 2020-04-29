Topics

Simplifying the Transition to Remote Learning (The EvoLLLution)

"Not everyone is familiar, or even comfortable, with an online learning and working format, which higher education institutions need to bear in mind when transitioning to a remote environment. It’s important to adjust structure for what’s best for the school as a whole while also serving the faculty and learners’ best interests."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Communication can go a long way is smoothing the transition from face-to-face to remote instruction. Read how clear, consistent messaging can help keep students on track during the process. 