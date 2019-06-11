SiliconCore to Showcase Direct View EZ-HD LED Displays at Infocomm

The What: SiliconCore Technology will unveil its EZ-HD series of easy-to-install direct view LED displays featuring its LISA technology at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, United States.

The What Else: Preconfigured and engineered to be installed by two technicians in three hours, the EZ-HD series is comprised of three display with sizes of 110in., 130in. and 165in. diagonal, and features SiliconCore’s LISA technology, a proprietary surface protection layer that guard the LEDs from contact (or impact) damage, without compromising the brightness or image fidelity.

Showcasing the EZ-HD110 at InfoComm, the display can be powered by a single cable connected to a 110 volt 20 amp supply, with HDMI/DVI connectivity.

The Bottom Line: LISA can also be applied to any of SiliconCore’s sub 2mm pixel pitch products and visitors to InfoComm will also witness this technology in a 220in. 4K 1.2mm pixel pitch display on SiliconCore’s booth 1624. In addition, SiliconCore will also be supporting InfoComm with a Peony 2.6mm display at the entrance of the show and at the Center Stage with a Magnolia 1.5mm, as well as partner booths rp Visual Solutions (booth 3413) and Colorlight (booth 1880)