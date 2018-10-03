Silicon Line Joins Video Electronics Standards Association

Silicon Line has joined the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA), an international standards group that supports and sets industry-wide display interface standards for the PC, workstation, and consumer electronics industry.

Silicon Line plans to help integrate support for active optical technology into new specifications supporting higher video resolutions and frame rates. VESA has already announced it is working on updating its DisplayPort video connectivity standard, which will target at least twice the bandwidth of its current 32 Gbps specification.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Silicon Line is a developer of ultra-low-power optical interconnect technology that enables the use of thin, long, lightweight, flexible, and very high speed active optical cables for products including PCs, mobile devices, TVs, set-top boxes, video game consoles, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, and more.

For nearly 30 years, VESA has created and supported simple, universal, and cross-product solutions for the video and electronics industry. The association’s standards include DisplayPort.

“Throughout its history, VESA has driven interface standards for PC and embedded displays that have enabled new innovations in display technology, including ever-higher resolutions and refresh rates, new display formats such as high-dynamic range (HDR), and new applications such as AR/VR. None of this would be possible without the support of the more than 270 companies across the electronics supply chain that comprise VESA’s membership. We are pleased to count Silicon Line among our growing list of members, and we look forward to the company’s contributions to further the development of DisplayPort and other VESA standards,” said Bill Lempesis, executive director of VESA.

Silicon Line director of marketing Ian Jackson underscores the importance of joining VESA, including the fact that it supports the company’s mission to bring active optical cable technology to high volume consumer markets.

“We hope to help VESA integrate advanced optical technology into its next generation DisplayPort standard which will have a boosted bandwidth of 64 Gbps or higher,” said Jackson. “The original standard was created long before the emergence of high bandwidth applications such as VR, AR, 4K / 8K TVs, PCs, and other devices. With active optical cable technology, we are no longer bound by the bandwidth and one or two meter cable length limitations of copper cables.”

Silicon Line has already joined several teams within the organization including marketing, DP Alt, VR/AR, PHY/Test, and automotive.