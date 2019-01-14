Signagelive to Showcase Digital Signage Solutions at ISE 2019

The What: Signagelive will be exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe, ISE , on 5-8 February 2019 at the RAI Amsterdam. The stand will be located at 8-C430, Hall 8, and has been designed to showcase the use of the company’s platform to deliver solutions for retail and workplace (internal) communications.

The What Else: Signagelive will be demonstrating how customers can use Signagelive’s cloud-based software platform throughout their business from customer-facing retail digital signage and breakroom communications, through to visualising company data on sales floors, showing KPIs in manufacturing and warehousing, and innovative reception areas.

Signagelive will also showcase many of its triggers including emergency messaging and remote control, as well as many of its new apps and interactive room booking solutions.

The Bottom Line: To see Signagelive’s demonstrations of its interactive digital applications and solutions the company is encouraging visitors to register and attend for free using invitation code 246042.