Signagelive and Healthpoint Celebrate A Decade of Signage in 900 Pharmacies

Signagelive and Healthpoint celebrate a decade long partnership, with Signagelive's content management system being the foundation of Healthpoint TV in nearly 900 pharmacies in the UK. Healthpoint has over seventy years experience in the community pharmacy market.

Healthpoint Technologies has been established in the UK for twenty years, initially promoting a touchscreen health information system, but now exclusively using digital TV in the form of internal and window screens. Signagelive and the capabilities of their CMS has been critical in delivering this network to member pharmacies.

Clinical services have become a cornerstone of digital signage in UK pharmacies. (Image credit: Signagelive)

Head of Installation for Healthpoint, Jon Cooke, has overseen the entire roll-out program. He notes his delight in the fact that Signagelive have partnered with LG to have the their software already installed in their System-on-Chip webOS models. This means that the use of a media player is not required. The playlist is not streamed, thus occupying bandwidth, but is held locally and can be updated quickly and easily.

In a rapidly evolving health care market, Healthpoint TV has experienced unprecedented growth in the last three years. The emphasis in community pharmacy has changed from a business heavily dependent on prescription income to one that is providing a wide-range of both prescriptions and private clinical services to customers.

Because of profitability reductions over the past few years, the community pharmacy market has shifted focus to take on clinical services and increase counter sales to bolster revenue streams. Clinic services range include health and wellness initiatives like smoking cessation clinics, ear wax removal, flu jabs, travel vaccinations and asthma clinics.

"Healthpoint TV is a real asset for our group of pharmacies," said Paresh Kotecha, Jade Group of Pharmacies, in England. "Regularly, it has allowed us to market our various professional services and messages to the local communities. The benefits really came to surface when the Covid-19 pandemic started, as we could display our warnings and messages."

Critical healthcare information played on Healthpoint TV during COVID-19 crisis. (Image credit: Signagelive)

The new marketing of community pharmacy means they have had to embrace websites, social media and new advertising channels. The answer for many pharmacies to incorporate new marketing strategies is Healthpoint TV.

Head of Content for Signagelive, Melanie Baxter, leads the team to deliver specific, high-quality and tailor-made content to all customers. Baxter has worked with all the major pharma companies, all the relevant public health bodies in the UK/Ireland, as well as companies in the health and beauty sector to produce content that is unique to each pharmacy and fulfills their needs.

Studies and customer feedback clearly demonstrates a dramatic increase in counter sales and an uptake in the use of services, driving sales and profits within participating pharmacies.

The functionality in the Signagelive CMS allows pharmacies to assemble specific playlists for specific stores that meet both the pharmacy and geographical requirements with minimal fuss. Plus, the product is always evolving, for example adding the viewing of individual playlists by the customer, a development that will be added by the close of third quarter 2020.