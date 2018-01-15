Signagelive and BrightSign Deliver Global Solution

Signagelive announced a integration that brings full Signagelive support to BrightSign’s entire line of Series 3 digital signage media players.



BrightSign offers a wide range of players to suit any digital signage application. Signagelive’s software platform is an ideal complement to BrightSign’s hardware offering, with its expansive installed base of more than 1,900 active networks located in 46 countries. Together, BrightSign and Signagelive offer a winning global digital signage hardware/software solution.

The BrightSign/Signagelive solution is an ideal fit for large companies and media agencies that require centralized control of their brand messaging worldwide. This pertains both to customers that require a platform for cloud-networked global signage networks, as well as tech-minded customers who build custom solutions based on their proprietary application programming interfaces (APIs).

The combined BrightSign/Signagelive solution positions the companies especially well to land new global accounts in key vertical markets, such as retail, QSR and corporate communications. Key customers in these and other market segments are seeking global signage solutions that make it possible to manage deployments across multiple time zones, and in multiple languages. To address this need, Signagelive’s complete solution includes live chat support from 8am to midnight GMT.